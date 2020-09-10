Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II purchased 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,946.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,846.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

