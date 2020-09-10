ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.23. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

