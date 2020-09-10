Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.30. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

