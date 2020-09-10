Andrew Agg Acquires 17 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £144.33 ($188.59).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

LON NG opened at GBX 859.20 ($11.23) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.40 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073 ($14.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 919.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

