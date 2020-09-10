Andrew Briggs Acquires 22 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.48).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 696.60 ($9.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 688.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

