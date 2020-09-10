Anne P. Noonan Purchases 66,000 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SUM opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after buying an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 295,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 680,260 shares during the period.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.