Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ANP stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Thursday. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $90.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.73.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Anpario to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

