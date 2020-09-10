APG Asset Management N.V. Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

