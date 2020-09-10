Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $133.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,956.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.