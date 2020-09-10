Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.