AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after acquiring an additional 532,875 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,296. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

