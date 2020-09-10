Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,145. The company has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Argan has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,752,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 77.9% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 237,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 103,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 356.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.