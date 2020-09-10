Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.