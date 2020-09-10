ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 9.1%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 645,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 636,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

In other ARHT Media news, Director David Wetherald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,652,159.60.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

