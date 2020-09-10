Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.78

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.25. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 4,553,499 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

