ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASBFY opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.