Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGGY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

