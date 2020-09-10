AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,212.96 ($107.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion and a PE ratio of 50.17. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,486.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,099.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

