AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,212.96 ($107.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,486.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,099.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

