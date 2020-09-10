AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,212.96 ($107.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,486.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,099.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

