AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($120.21) to GBX 9,300 ($121.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

AZN opened at GBX 8,212.96 ($107.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,486.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,099.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.17.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

