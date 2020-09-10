Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2,558,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 114,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,162.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,600. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

