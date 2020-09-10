Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

