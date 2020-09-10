AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,425.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,243.56.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,233.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,076.44. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

