AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €17.44 ($20.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.48 and its 200-day moving average is €18.92. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

