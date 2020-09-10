Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $10.33. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

