B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 2,040,816 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,040,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,875,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,254.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BW opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

