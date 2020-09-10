Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,261 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,412,625 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

