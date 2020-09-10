Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 62,777 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

SCHW stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

