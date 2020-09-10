Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 91,594 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

