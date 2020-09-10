Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 172,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

NYSE:GM opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

