Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.94.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $323.93 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.