Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 148,989 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,989 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

