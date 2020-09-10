Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 68,262 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 74.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after buying an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after buying an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,490,000 after buying an additional 2,106,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

