Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

