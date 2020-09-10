Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265,966 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

F opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.