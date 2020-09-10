Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,757 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

