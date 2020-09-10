Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,105 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after buying an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after buying an additional 1,047,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after buying an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after buying an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.67 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

