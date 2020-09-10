Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,040 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.