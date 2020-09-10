Balazs Fejes Sells 3,109 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $318.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

