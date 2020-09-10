BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Upgraded at HSBC

BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday.

BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

About BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

