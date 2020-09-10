Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the lowest is $26.70 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $109.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

