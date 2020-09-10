Barclays Reiterates CHF 96 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 96 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

