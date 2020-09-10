Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR alerts:

Shares of CODYY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.