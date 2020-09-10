Basf (BAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

9/10/2020 – Basf was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/1/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Basf was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/31/2020 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Basf was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Basf was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Basf was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Basf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/20/2020 – Basf was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Basf was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Basf was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR BAS opened at €54.73 ($64.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.