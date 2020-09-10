Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €149.44 ($175.82).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC8 shares. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

BC8 stock traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Thursday, reaching €159.50 ($187.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €164.71 and its 200-day moving average is €144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €174.20 ($204.94).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

