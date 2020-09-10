Bennett S. Lebow Sells 25,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 270,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

