Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,071. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

