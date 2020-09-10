BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $95.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $91.50 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

