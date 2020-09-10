BMO Capital Markets Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $155.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

